Iran halts tankers in Hormuz after alleged Israeli ceasefire breach - Fars
Oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz have been stopped after Israel allegedly breached the ceasefire, Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported.
Oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz have been stopped after Israel allegedly breached the ceasefire, Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency reported.
Iran could withdraw from the two-week ceasefire agreement if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency citing an unnamed source.
The IRGC-linked outlet said Iran’s armed forces are identifying targets in preparation for a response to Israeli strikes carried out against Lebanon on Wednesday.
Press TV also cited a source as saying Iran will punish Israel for attacks against Hezbollah that it says violate the ceasefire.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday the United Kingdom welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran and would work with international partners to secure a lasting end to the conflict and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran today is welcomed by the UK and our allies,” Starmer said in a post on X.
“The goal now must be a lasting end to the war,” he added.
“Alongside our international partners, the UK will work to ensure a return to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Several vessels in the Persian Gulf have received messages claiming to be from Iran’s navy saying the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Reuters reported, citing shipping sources.
The message said ship owners need to receive permission from Iran to transit and warned that vessels failing to comply would be “targeted and destroyed,” according to the report.
Iran’s armed forces sought to reassure regional countries while warning the United States and Israel against further action, saying any “new mistake” would trigger a response “more devastating and deadly than before.”
In a statement, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said they were closely monitoring all US and Israeli military movements in the region.
“Any new mistake by the United States and the Zionist regime will be met with a response more devastating and deadly than before,” the statement said.
The statement also stressed that Iran does not view regional states as adversaries.
“We are not and will not be a threat to the countries of the region,” it said, adding that Muslim governments and nations should cooperate to expel US forces from the region.
The United Nations Secretary-General’s Middle East envoy Jean Arnault has arrived in Iran, according to a statement, as diplomatic efforts gather pace following the two-week ceasefire announced overnight.
Arnault, a veteran UN mediator appointed by Secretary-General António Guterres, is tasked with supporting international efforts to turn the fragile pause in fighting into broader negotiations aimed at ending the war.
The ceasefire, agreed by the United States and Iran with mediation from regional actors, is intended to create a narrow window for diplomacy and possible talks in the coming days.