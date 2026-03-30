US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday the Iranian people deserve better leadership than the clerical regime and the US would not be heartbroken by a change in leadership but that was not the objective of the operation Epic Fury.

"Do we think the people of Iran deserve better leadership than what they've gotten from the clerical regime? 100%. Would we be heartbroken if there was a change in leadership? Absolutely not... But that was not the objective of this operation," Rubio said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.