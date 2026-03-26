US President Donald Trump appears to be leaning toward ordering a major ground operation against Iran, The Times of Israel reported, citing an official from a country mediating between Washington and Tehran.

US recognizes that Tehran is not likely to agree to the concessions presented in Washington’s 15-point plan and has dispatched thousands of troops to the region in order to capture Iran's Kharg Island on Trump’s orders, the report said citing the official.

The report cited a second official from a mediating country as warning that while US forces may be able to capture the island, holding it would likely require significantly more troops and a longer campaign than the four-to-six week timeframe publicly suggested by Washington.