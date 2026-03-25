Araghchi says Iran reviewing US proposals but rules out negotiations
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the United States is sending messages to Tehran through multiple intermediaries but stressed that such exchanges do not amount to negotiations.
“Exchange of messages via mediators does not mean negotiation with the United States,” he said.
Araghchi added that Iran’s top authorities are reviewing proposals that have been conveyed but said Tehran has no intention of holding talks with Washington.