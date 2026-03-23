Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said there have been no negotiations with the United States during the 24 days of war, adding that the Islamic Republic’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and conditions for ending the conflict remain unchanged.
Speaking to IRNA, Esmail Baghaei said messages had been conveyed in recent days through several “friendly countries,” indicating what he called Washington’s interest in negotiations to end the war.
He said Iran had responded in line with its “principled positions" and issued warnings in its replies about the “severe consequences” of any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure.
He stressed that any action targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure would be met with a “decisive, immediate and effective” response by Iranian armed forces.