"They're operating in a sign of desperation... In the last couple of weeks, they've attacked civilian targets very deliberately, more than 300 times," Adm. Brad Cooper said in an interview with Iran International.

Cooper also said Iran’s strain has reduced the volume of its attacks.

“At the beginning of the conflict, you saw large volumes in the dozens of drones and missiles. You no longer see that. It’s all one or two at a time,” Cooper said this in his first interview since the start of the war between Iran and the United States on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have vowed to sustain a prolonged conflict and deny that their military capabilities are fading.

In one of its most severe attack on Israel to date, Iran targeted the Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona on Saturday, leaving dozens of people injured, according to Israeli authorities.

'Hormuz is physically open'

US and allied forces are working to secure shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz—through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes—by weakening Iran’s naval capabilities, Cooper said.

He added that coalition operations have sunk or severely damaged about 140 vessels since the start of the campaign.

“The Strait of Hormuz is physically open to transit,” he said. “The reason ships are not transiting right now is because the Islamic Republic is shooting at them with drones and missiles.”

President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the United States could strike Iran’s power plants within 48 hours if Tehran does not fully open the waterway.

Iranian officials have warned such a move would trigger retaliation against energy and water systems across the region.

'Ahead or on plan'

Cooper blamed Tehran for the continued conflict, saying it was putting the lives of civilians at risk.

“They could stop this war right now, absolutely, if they chose to do so,” he said, "They need to stop putting the wonderful Iranian people at risk by firing missiles and drones from inside populated areas... They need to stop immediately attacking civilians throughout the Middle East region."

US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran as the two sides failed to reach an agreement over the Tehran’s nuclear program.

Cooper said the military campaign was progressing faster than expected. US forces were “ahead or on plan” in efforts to dismantle Iran’s military assets used to project power beyond its borders.

"We're also going after the manufacturing," he said. "So it's not just about the threat today. We're eliminating the threat of the future, both in terms of the drones, the missiles, as well as the navy."

He added that it would be up to Trump to decide how and when the war ends.

The United States and its allies in the region have established “the largest umbrella of air defense in the Middle East history,” Cooper said, adding that there is now “a very thick defensive umbrella” over countries across the region.

He also pointed out that Israel has played an important role in countering Iranian threats against neighboring countries: "Israel is attacking drones and ballistic missiles that are aimed at Arab countries, attacking and defeating them."

Commanders in safe bunkers

Cooper said there was a sharp contrast between Islamic Republic officials, who remained in safe bunkers, and the soldiers who bore the brunt of the war.

"I'd like everyone to note is I've watched this over the last week, this extraordinary contrast between the comfort and protection that you're seeing with the senior generals in the Islamic Republic, at least those that are still alive, who are up in deep bunkers and facilities in and around Tehran. And contrast that with the soldiers who are down on the ground who are unprotected. The generals are protected. The soldiers are not protected."

Cooper warned Iranian civilians to exercise caution, saying the government did not care about their safety.

"They're launching missiles and drones from populated areas and you need to stay inside for right now," he said. "There will be a clear signal at some point, as the President has indicated, for you to be able to come out."