US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran had reached out to Washington for talks ahead of planned strikes on its energy infrastructure.

“They called, I didn’t call. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal,” Trump said.

He said the United States had been prepared to strike major Iranian power plants, adding: “We were expected to blow up their largest electric generating plants… why would they want that?”

Trump said any deal would require Iran to abandon nuclear weapons, saying: “They’re not going to have nuclear weapons anymore… any of that stuff is no deal.”

He also said the US could take control of Iran’s enriched uranium if an agreement is reached: “If we have a deal with them, we’re going down and we’ll take it ourselves.”

Trump described Iran as “a country that has been evil for 47 years,” adding it had caused “death all over the world” and remained a longstanding threat.