Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it has declared the Iranian embassy’s military attaché, his deputy, and three diplomats persona non grata, giving them 24 hours to leave the country.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has notified the Military Attaché at the Embassy, the Assistant Military Attaché, and three members of the Mission's staff to leave the Kingdom as persona non grata, and that they must leave the Kingdom within 24 hours," it said in a statement.

"Iran's continued aggression means further escalation and will have a significant impact on relations now and in the future," the statement said.