The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven said Saturday they are prepared to take whatever steps are needed to ensure global energy supplies remain stable, stressing the need to protect key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, amid Iran's attacks.
"We ... express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies," the ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the top EU diplomat, said in a statement.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the regime’s reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure," they said.