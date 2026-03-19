Iran warned on Thursday it would step up attacks on energy infrastructure after targeting sites in the Persian Gulf region, including in Qatar, following the strike on its South Pars gas facilities.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure were a “big mistake” and warned any repeat would lead to strikes on “your energy infrastructure and that of your allies until their complete destruction.”
“Iran’s response will be far stronger than the attacks carried out overnight,” the spokesperson said.