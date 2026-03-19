The United States could deploy a Marine unit to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, including by seizing Iranian-controlled islands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing current and former officials.

The Pentagon has sent the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East, where it is expected to arrive in just over a week, providing options to counter Iranian threats to shipping in the waterway, the report said.

The strait, which carries about a fifth of global oil flows, has been disrupted by attacks on commercial vessels since the start of the conflict.