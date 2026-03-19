Former Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata told CNN that large numbers of Iranians on the ground are cooperating with Israel’s campaign—not as recruited agents but as regime opponents who requested assistance after being massacred in protests two months ago, framing the operations as mutual aid for their freedom.

"There is intelligence capabilities that are very exquisite and superior both for Israel and the United States. It's not just Israeli intelligence participating in this. And the level of penetration into Iran is significant, by the way," Hulata said.

"But there is another element in this, and this is the participation of the Iranian people. The Iranian people themselves understand the magnitude of the opportunity that is here, and they're actively participating in ways that we haven't seen before in providing this kind of information. So some of those targets while they're in hiding are being recognized by the people on the ground, who do understand that this is important for their ability to prevail over time, and they provide ample information about the whereabouts of these officers, about their hiding places, where they're at and then, of course, the intelligence community, either Israeli American, needs to cross check this," he added.

"We don't just, you know, bomb without a good understanding of where this is, but we are able to do this when you get those important tips on real time. And the proof at the end is in the list of pictures that you put back there in the screen. It's proven very effective," Hulata added.