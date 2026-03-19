Arab states have requested an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council over Iran’s strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure across the Middle East, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

A diplomatic note described missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as a “situation of serious concern for international peace and security.”

The draft resolution calls on Iran to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and seeks reparations for damage.

The request comes as the US-Israeli war with Iran enters its third week and Tehran has launched retaliatory attacks across the region, disrupting energy supplies and raising global economic concerns.

The council said it had received the request and was considering a date for the debate.