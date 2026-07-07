Iranian hardline lawmaker Hamid Rasaee on Tuesday called for the location where US President Donald Trump is staying during the NATO summit in Turkey to be targeted with a missile.
In a post on Iranian social media platform Virasty, Rasaee said Trump’s presence in Turkey for the summit created an opportunity to strike his place of residence, using derogatory language against Trump.
Britain summoned Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in London on Tuesday after a judge concluded that the 2024 attack on Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was carried out in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Ali Nasimfar was summoned by Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer following the sentencing of two Romanian nationals for their role in the March 2024 attack.
“This follows a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil,” an FCDO spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the judge also found that one of the defendants, George Stana, met the foreign power condition under the National Security Act 2023, concluding that he knew, or ought to have known, of the connection to Iran in relation to the attack.
“Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security and are completely unacceptable – it must cease in these activities immediately,” the spokesperson said.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said three tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, prompting the regional maritime threat level to be raised to “severe,” its second-highest level.
UKMTO said an unnamed LNG tanker was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side engine room, causing a fire, while traveling southbound through the Strait of Hormuz, 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman.
A second unnamed tanker, a VLCC, was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. The vessel was able to proceed to its next port of call and no crew injuries were reported.
A third unnamed tanker was struck by an unknown projectile 6 nautical miles east of Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, causing minor structural damage. UKMTO said there were no casualties or environmental impact and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
“Iranian attacks have raised the threat level to SEVERE, with deliberate hostile action likely under current conditions,” UKMTO said, adding that navigation interference persisted and mine-risk reporting remained relevant within and adjacent to the traffic separation scheme.
“The recent confirmed incidents highlight that the threat environment remains heightened and warrants extreme vigilance. IRGC hailing and routing pressure continue, particularly for AIS-active vessels,” it added.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a report of a further incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
The tanker was struck by an unknown uncrewed aerial vehicle and sustained minor structural damage, UKMTO said.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported, and the vessel was continuing to its next port of call, the agency added.
Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, said Tuesday the Islamic Republic would pursue diplomacy but give a “decisive, effective and proportionate” response to any aggression or crossing of its red lines, state news agency IRNA reported.
Talaei-Nik said Iran’s enemies had believed assassinating Ali Khamenei, military commanders and scientists, alongside attacks on residential areas, could lead to the Islamic Republic’s collapse.
He said the result had been the opposite, with national cohesion, public support and the Islamic Republic’s power strengthened.
US President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” by NATO allies’ response to the war the United States and Israel launched against Iran, saying he had been “testing” whether they would support Washington.
“I was very disappointed with NATO,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday as he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after arriving in Ankara for a NATO leaders’ summit.
“We didn’t need any help at all, and in a way, I was testing people,” Trump said. “I was testing to see whether or not they’d be there, because I’ve long said that we helped them, but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us.”