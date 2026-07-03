Senior US officials warned Iran through intermediaries this spring that Israel was seeking to assassinate some of Tehran’s top political figures, including Foreign Minister Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, as the Trump administration pursued negotiations to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing current and former US officials.

The report said Washington had also urged Israeli officials not to target Iran’s political leadership, fearing such killings would derail diplomacy and eliminate officials viewed by the United States as key interlocutors.