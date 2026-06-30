Power cut to more than 1,300 customers in southwest Iran, official says
Power was cut to 1,324 high-consumption customers in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province on Monday, the provincial electricity distribution company said.
Sattar Nazari, head of the company’s consumption management office, said the province would continue daily monitoring and cut power to high-use customers without leniency to protect the grid.
He added that the cuts affected administrative, commercial, residential and agricultural users after consumption was monitored remotely through smart meters.