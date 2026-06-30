Germany says US-Iran agreement halt attacks creates chance for diplomacy
Germany’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the US-Iran agreement to halt mutual attacks and continue negotiations was an important step that created an opportunity for diplomacy in a highly fragile situation.
“The priority now is to reach a sustainable solution that ensures safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and, in particular, addresses Iran's nuclear programme, which must never again pose a threat,” the ministry said on X.