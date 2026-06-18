Initial talks between the United States and Iran are planned at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland on Friday following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, the Swiss government said on Thursday.

The Swiss foreign ministry said the US and Iran were expected to meet with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, as well as other involved countries, for initial negotiations on implementing the agreement.

“No further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting,” the ministry said.