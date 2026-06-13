Iran announced funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei more than 100 days after he was killed in Israeli and US strikes, with processions set to begin in Tehran on July 4 and end with his burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, state media reported Saturday.

The ceremonies for Khamenei and members of his family will be held in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad from July 4 to July 9, according to a statement by the office that publishes his works.

Khamenei’s death in February marked the end of more than three decades at the helm of the Islamic Republic.