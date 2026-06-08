Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said on Monday that Israel was targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites and infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector.

“Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector,” he wrote on X.

Leiter said Israel would strike Hezbollah command centers in Dahieh, the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut, if the Iran-backed group fired at Israel.

“The people of Lebanon have rejected Iran’s proxy, Hizballah, and have told Iran to get out of their country,” he said. “Everyone has had enough of this maniacal Iranian regime.”