The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, briefed a House Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday on US military operational priorities across the Middle East.

According to CENTCOM, Cooper met with members of the Defense Subcommittee in Washington and is scheduled to brief a Senate appropriations panel on Wednesday.

The congressional sessions follow public testimony delivered to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees last month as US military operations and regional security challenges remain under close scrutiny.