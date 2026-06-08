IRGC says it targeted Haifa energy facilities after petrochemical strike
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they launched a missile attack on similar industrial facilities in Haifa in response to what they described as a US- and Israeli-backed strike on one of Iran’s petrochemical plants.
The IRGC added in a statement that Israel had started a “dangerous game” by targeting energy infrastructure and civilian sites, adding that any expansion of the conflict could affect energy targets across the region and have consequences for the global economy.