An Iranian administrative court has temporarily halted implementation of the order creating a special body tasked with managing the country’s internet policy, state media reported on Tuesday.

The court’s industry and commerce panel issued the suspension after complaints seeking to annul the document that established the “cyberspace steering and organization headquarters.”

President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier created the body and appointed Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to lead it, asking it to resolve the country’s internet access situation.

On Monday, the body approved returning international internet access in Iran to its pre-January 2026 status.