US-Iran talks bog down over sanctions relief, nuclear program - WSJ
Progress toward a war-ending agreement between Iran and the United States slowed Monday, with the two sides at odds over references to Tehran’s nuclear program and financial relief, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing mediators.
A draft memorandum of understanding under discussion between Iran and the United States would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a mechanism to dispose of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, CBS News reported citing two regional officials familiar with the diplomacy.
Under the proposal, which still require Iran’s approval, Iran would reaffirm that it will “never develop nuclear weapons” and agree that its enriched uranium stockpile be disposed of under a mechanism to be agreed by both sides.
The draft also calls for Iran and the United States, along with their allies, to declare an immediate and permanent end to “all military operations on every front,” including Lebanon, and commit not to launch war against each other or threaten or use force.
Questions over Iran’s frozen assets and sanctions against the Islamic Republic would be addressed based on Tehran’s compliance with those commitments, the report said.
A senior US administration official “essentially confirmed” most of the reported points to CBS News on Sunday but did not confirm the provisions on a 60-day ceasefire extension or the declaration ending all military operations on every front, including Lebanon, the network reported.
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” and warned there would either be a “great deal for all” or a return to conflict “bigger and stronger than ever before.”
In a post on Truth Socialon Monday, Trump said he urged leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement tied to a possible agreement with the Islamic Republic.
Trump said several leaders told him they “would be honored” to have Iran join the accords if a deal is reached with Washington, describing such a step as a potential turning point for the Middle East.
Iran’s prolonged internet disruptions are shutting off a rare opening for young entrepreneurs to build low-cost businesses using artificial intelligence tools, according to a report by Shargh newspaper that warned the restrictions are crippling a generation of digital workers.
The disruptions have entered their 13th consecutive week, blocking or severely degrading access to many global online services that freelancers, software developers and content creators rely on to compete internationally, Shargh reported on Monday.
While AI tools have dramatically reduced the cost of launching new businesses worldwide, the report argued that internet restrictions inside Iran are preventing local entrepreneurs from benefiting from the shift.
“Internet that was supposed to become the launch platform for a new generation of entrepreneurs has now turned into the biggest obstacle to establishing, growing and developing a new business,” the newspaper wrote.
Many young Iranians who could previously build businesses with little more than a laptop and free AI software are now struggling to access even basic online services because of filtering, unstable connections and rising infrastructure costs, Shargh said.
The report estimated direct economic losses from the disruption at more than 3000 trillion rials, roughly $4 billion, over a 60-day period. Daily losses for internet-dependent businesses were estimated at between $30 million and $40 million.
Tiered internet deepens pressure
The emergence of “internet pro” or tiered internet access has widened inequalities inside Iran’s digital economy by giving certain users and organizations access to higher-quality connections at sharply higher prices, added Shargh.
Large-volume internet packages for preferred users are being sold for more than 20 million rials (around $12), the newspaper reported, adding that the model has significantly increased operating costs for small software teams already struggling with inflation and currency depreciation.
The minimum wage in Iran currently stands at just over $90 per month.
The report described the current environment as one where international internet access is increasingly treated as a luxury rather than a public utility.
It said software companies face two immediate problems: rising infrastructure costs and the collapse of traditional digital marketing channels such as Google advertising and search visibility.
Under those conditions, businesses earning foreign currency revenue or reducing dependence on international infrastructure have become more attractive, according to the report.
AI lowers barriers but access remains limited
Advances in AI during the past two years, the report said, have sharply reduced software production costs worldwide by automating repetitive development work such as coding assistance, testing, documentation and early-stage interface design.
Tools including GitHub Copilot and AI coding assistants have increased software production speed by up to 50%, according to the report.
But the newspaper said Iranian developers are increasingly unable to reliably access many of the same tools because of internet instability and restrictions.
Software teams, the report said, are increasingly shifting toward direct marketing methods such as SMS campaigns, webinars and messaging-platform advertising because conventional online advertising tools have become less effective under filtering conditions.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in Doha to meet Qatar’s prime minister over a potential US-Iran deal to end the war, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an official briefed on the visit.
Talks in Doha are primarily focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s highly enriched uranium, the official said.
Iran’s central bank governor was part of the Iranian delegation in Doha to discuss the possible release of frozen Iranian funds as part of an eventual final US-Iran agreement, the official added.
Iran’s state media had reported earlier that Abdolnaser Hemmati traveled to Qatar for talks on Iran’s frozen funds.