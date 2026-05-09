US intelligence assesses that Iran’s leadership remains fractured but continues to shape war strategy and negotiations despite internal uncertainty, according to multiple sources familiar with the assessment, CNN reported.

The report said Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be playing a role in strategic decision-making alongside senior Iranian officials, although his exact authority within the system remains unclear.

It added that Khamenei has not been publicly seen since sustaining serious injuries during an attack that killed his father and senior military leaders at the start of the war, with US intelligence unable to independently confirm his whereabouts.

Sources said Iran’s military capability has been degraded but not destroyed, with intelligence estimates suggesting a significant portion of missile systems remains operational despite US strikes.