US Central Command posts image of F-16 over Middle East
US Central Command US Central Command posted an image on X showing a US Air Force F-16 flying over the Middle East, saying US forces in the region remain “mission ready.”
US Central Command US Central Command posted an image on X showing a US Air Force F-16 flying over the Middle East, saying US forces in the region remain “mission ready.”
Mazaher Hosseini, a senior official in the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, said Mojtaba Khamenei suffered minor injuries in a February 28 airstrike but is now in “full health” and dismissed reports of a serious head injury as “lies."
US President Donald Trump said the administration could take a different approach on Iran if agreements are not reached, referring to a potential expansion of “Project Freedom."
“We’ll go a different route if everything doesn’t get signed up, buttoned up… We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen — but it’ll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," Trump said.
Experts cited in a Fox News report said on Friday a large oil slick detected near Iran’s Kharg Island may be linked to operational strain in the country’s oil export system, with satellite images showing a spread of oil in the Persian Gulf.
Other experts said ageing infrastructure and the use of older vessels for storage or transport could also be contributing factors. The exact cause of the slick has not been independently confirmed.
US intelligence assesses that Iran’s leadership remains fractured but continues to shape war strategy and negotiations despite internal uncertainty, according to multiple sources familiar with the assessment, CNN reported.
The report said Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to be playing a role in strategic decision-making alongside senior Iranian officials, although his exact authority within the system remains unclear.
It added that Khamenei has not been publicly seen since sustaining serious injuries during an attack that killed his father and senior military leaders at the start of the war, with US intelligence unable to independently confirm his whereabouts.
Sources said Iran’s military capability has been degraded but not destroyed, with intelligence estimates suggesting a significant portion of missile systems remains operational despite US strikes.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned why allies, including Italy, were not backing Washington’s efforts on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz after meeting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Friday, Reuters reported.
Rubio said he did not understand why countries would not support US efforts, adding that opposition required “something more than just strongly worded statements.”
The meeting with Meloni lasted about 90 minutes and was described by the Italian prime minister as a “frank” discussion between partners willing to defend national interests while maintaining the transatlantic alliance, the report added.