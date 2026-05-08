Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that Tehran was still reviewing the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict and would announce its position once a final decision was made.

“Regarding the negotiations, the proposal is under review and once we reach a final conclusion, we will certainly announce it,” Baghaei told Tasnim news agency.

Referring to overnight exchanges of fire, Baghaei said Iran remained “nominally in a ceasefire situation,” adding that the country’s armed forces were closely monitoring developments and would respond “with full force to any aggression or adventurism.”