'US foot soldiers inside the country' behind price hikes, Iranian cleric says
Iranian cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda said rising prices in Iran were helping achieve the same objectives the country’s enemies sought through bombing attacks during the recent war.
“What the enemy wanted to create through bombardment, some people now want to create through profiteering,” Alamolhoda said, adding that rising prices were making people dissatisfied and that those responsible were “US foot soldiers inside the country.”
He accused unnamed actors of raising prices for dairy products, cars, petrochemicals and steel.