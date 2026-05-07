US denies preparing to restart Project Freedom - Al Jazeera
The Wall Street Journal's report on preparations to resume Project Freedom to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is inaccurate, Al Jazeera reported citing a US official.
The Wall Street Journal's report on preparations to resume Project Freedom to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is inaccurate, Al Jazeera reported citing a US official.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Iran of violating international law through mining and tolling activities in the Strait of Hormuz, speaking at a UN media stakeout on Thursday.
“Iran’s indiscriminate mining and tolling efforts in the Strait of Hormuz are textbook violations of international law,” Waltz said.
Waltz said Iran’s newly announced Persian Gulf Straits Authority sought to make commercial vessels “check in and pay a bribe, pay a toll” to use the waterway.
He said the draft Security Council resolution calls on Iran to stop attacks on commercial shipping, remove mines, end tolling and allow humanitarian aid through the strait.
Waltz said the proposal builds on a previous UN resolution on freedom of navigation that passed without opposition and had 136 co-sponsors.
“We’ll see what the Council decides to do in the days to come,” he added.
Tehran has introduced new rules for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a document it reviewed, as Iran moves to formalize control over the waterway despite US warnings.
The document, titled “Vessel Information Declaration,” is an application form issued by Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) and must be completed by all vessels seeking safe passage through the strait, the report said.
CNN said the document, shared by Lloyd’s List and another anonymous shipping industry source, contains more than 40 questions requiring ships to disclose their name, identification number, any previous name, country of origin and destination.
The form also asks for the nationalities of the vessel’s registered owners, operators and crew, as well as details of the cargo on board, the report added.
According to the PGSA, the information must be emailed to the authority before vessels can transit the strait.
An email from the Persian Gulf Strait Authority cited by CNN warned that “complete and accurate information is essential” to processing transit requests and that “further instructions will be communicated via email.”
“Any incorrect or incomplete information provided will be the sole responsibility of the applicant, and any resulting consequences will be borne accordingly,” the email added.
Around 1,550 ships are awaiting Tehran’s clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, secretary of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee said on Thursday.
Behnam Saeidi added that traffic through the strait had fallen by 95% and claimed the waterway was now under the “exclusive supervision” of Iran.
A US-Iran interim memorandum, if agreed, would include two time periods, Wall Street Journal reporter Laurence Norman said in a post on X on Thursday, citing sources.
The first period would involve implementing the naval blockade aspects of the agreement and possibly some sanctions relief, Norman said.
A second period of 30 days would focus on resolving nuclear and sanctions issues and could be extendable, he added.
The United States and Iran are working toward a temporary agreement to halt the war, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources and officials, with Tehran reviewing a proposal that would stop the fighting while leaving major disputes unresolved.
Reuters cited sources and officials as saying the two sides were working on a one-page memorandum aimed at preventing a return to conflict and stabilizing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The proposed framework would formally end the war, resolve the Strait of Hormuz crisis and open a 30-day window for talks on a broader agreement, the report said.
“Our priority is that they announce a permanent end to war and the rest of the issues could be thrashed out once they get back to direct talks,” Reuters quoted a senior Pakistani official involved in mediation as saying.
US negotiations were being led by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the report said, citing a source briefed on the mediation.
The memorandum did not mention several past US demands rejected by Iran, including limits on Iran’s missile program and an end to its support for proxy militias in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, the sources said.
The sources also made no mention of Iran’s existing stockpile of more than 400 kg of near-weapons-grade uranium, one of Washington’s central concerns, the report added.