Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding talks on Wednesday with officials in the Trump administration to better understand the latest developments in negotiations between the United States and Iran, CNN reported, citing an Israeli source familiar with the details.

Netanyahu is seeking updates on the state of the negotiations and wants to understand what is currently on the table, the report said.

Israel is concerned about possible last-minute US concessions aimed at securing an agreement to end the war with Iran, the report added citing the source.

Israel is particularly worried about the possible lifting of economic sanctions on Iran and is pushing for restrictions on Iran’s allied groups in the region and ballistic missile program.

Israel also wants to ensure any agreement preserves the Israeli military’s freedom of action against regional threats, the report added