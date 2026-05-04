US envoy to UN vows to defend shipping lanes
US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz accused Iran of laying sea mines in international waters and attempting to impose costs on civilian shipping, calling such actions “illegal and unacceptable.”
"The world cannot allow the precedent to stand that one side can try to punish the world’s economies in an attempt to gain leverage with the other side," he posted on X.
"The US and our Gulf partners will lead the way to defend global freedom of navigation."