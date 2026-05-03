US Central Command said its forces will begin supporting “Project Freedom” on May 4 to help restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission, directed by Donald Trump, will support merchant vessels seeking to transit the strategic waterway, which carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade as well as significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products.

“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” said Brad Cooper.

CENTCOM said the effort will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned systems and around 15,000 service members.