A fully loaded Kuwaiti crude oil tanker caught fire after an attack by Iran off Dubai early on Tuesday, with no injuries reported, according to Kuwaiti and Dubai authorities.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp, owner of the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi, said the attack caused a fire and damage to the vessel’s hull. Authorities in Dubai later said the blaze was brought under control after a drone attack on the tanker.

The strike was the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz since the Iran war began on February 28.