US President Donald Trump’s administration has conveyed 15 of conditions to Iran for ending the war, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The report specified 14 of the 15 demands and benefits that the US has conveyed to Iran, citing a Western source.

Trump’s advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have developed a proposal centered on a monthlong ceasefire, during which the sides would work toward the 15-point agreement, according to the report.

The conditions include dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, banning uranium enrichment on its territory and requiring Tehran to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

They also include dismantling key nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo, granting full access to the IAEA, abandoning regional proxy activity and halting support for allied armed groups.

Other demands include keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, limiting Iran’s missile program in range and quantity and restricting any future missile use to self-defense.

In return, Iran would receive full sanctions relief, US support for its civilian nuclear program including electricity generation at the Bushehr plant and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism.