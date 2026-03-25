Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Wednesday there have been no talks with the United States, while noting Pakistan is ready to host negotiations if both sides agree.

“We have heard such details through the media … but there have been no negotiations between the two countries, directly or indirectly,” Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said, according to IRNA.

He added that Pakistan would be “ready and honored to host” talks if Tehran and Washington agree to negotiations.