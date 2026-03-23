The Trump administration is quietly weighing Iran’s parliament speaker as a potential partner — and even a future leader — as the president signals a shift from military pressure toward a negotiated endgame, according to a report by Politico.

The report cites two officials who suggest at least some in the White House see Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a workable partner who could lead Iran and negotiate with the Trump administration in the war’s next phas.

But the White House has not committed to backing any one figure and is instead assessing multiple candidates, the officials said.

“He’s a hot option,” one administration official said, cautioning that no decisions have been made. “He’s one of the highest… But we got to test them, and we can’t rush into it.”