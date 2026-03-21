Germany’s interior ministry told Iran International that the threat posed by the Islamic Republic and its agents was assessed as very high and that the country was on full alert.

In remarks about threats made by Iranian officials against dissidents, Persian-language media, Jewish citizens and Israeli interests in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, a ministry spokesperson said federal and state security agencies had adjusted protective measures for Jewish and Israeli sites since October 7, 2023, and reinforced them when needed.

The spokesperson said authorities were continuously assessing the current threat level, remained on high alert and would further adapt protective measures if necessary.

The spokesperson added that federal security agencies were in close contact with one another, with state authorities and with international partners to exchange information. Monitoring and countering opponents beyond national borders, or transnational repression, remained part of the Islamic Republic’s activities, the spokesperson said.

Asked about threats against Persian-language media, the spokesperson said Germany took any activity by foreign state bodies or affiliated agents on its soil very seriously and would not tolerate it.