Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi called on Iranians on Thursday to form local groups to protect the country’s cultural and natural heritage, saying the risk of looting, destruction and seizure could rise after the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.
Pahlavi urged Iranians inside the country to join what he called the “Iran Heritage Unit” to protect sites they believe may be under threat.
“This unit’s task is very simple: each of you, wherever you are in Iran, form a local group, even a small one, with your friends and acquaintances to protect a national site you believe may be at risk,” Prince Pahlavi said.
He added that Iran had experienced damage in 1979, when parts of the country’s natural landscapes and historical sites were harmed or destroyed.
He said Iranians abroad could also join the effort by helping cover possible costs or by raising awareness.
Pahlavi said he would himself join the unit that would be within a network called “Immortal Guard,” and added that it could become a permanent institution for protecting Iran’s national heritage.