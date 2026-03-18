Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Wednesday that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Khatib and other senior figures, including Ali Larijani, were killed along with some of their family members and associates.

“The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmail Khatib, Ali Larijani and Aziz Nasirzadeh… has left us in mourning,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

The statement marks the first official confirmation of Khatib’s death following Israeli statements that he had been targeted and killed in overnight strikes in Tehran.