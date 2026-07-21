Two tankers carrying Saudi crude reverse course after Houthi warning - Reuters
Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India headed toward the Suez Canal made U-turns in the Red Sea on Tuesday following a warning from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, Reuters reported, citing LSEG shipping data.
The Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday, potentially opening a new front against the United States in its war with Iran and increasing risks to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis warned shipping companies on Monday against loading or discharging cargo at Saudi ports, saying vessels that do so could be targeted anywhere within the group’s operational reach, according to an email seen by Reuters.
The email was sent to multiple companies by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center.
“Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions. Furthermore, they may be subject to targeting in any location within the operational reach of the Yemeni Armed Forces,” it said.
Iran’s attacks hit several power generation and water desalination plants in Kuwait on Monday evening for a fourth consecutive day, the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
The attacks caused fires at several facilities, which emergency teams extinguished in coordination with firefighters and security authorities.
The ministry said some generating units were taken out of service as a precaution to protect equipment and electricity and water systems.
France is reviewing whether to reduce staffing at its embassy after two French diplomats were detained, interrogated and allegedly abused by Iranian security forces in Tehran, according to information obtained by Iran International on Tuesday.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot had already confirmed that two members of the French embassy were detained for several hours on Sunday, calling the episode "serious and unacceptable" and warning it "cannot go without consequences."
"One of them was physically abused," Barrot said, describing the detention as an "extremely serious act of intimidation" and a "flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity."
According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Iran International, Iranian security forces detained the two diplomats, took them to an undisclosed location and interrogated them. Both were subjected to psychological pressure during their detention and questioning, and that at least one was physically assaulted, the source said.
The episode has heightened concern among staff at the French embassy in Tehran, with several employees asking to return to France before completing their assignments, although their postings have not officially ended, according to the source.
French authorities are now considering whether to end some diplomatic assignments early and reduce the embassy's presence in Tehran, the source added.
Paris seeks answers
Iran International has sent a formal request to the French Foreign Ministry seeking comment on the condition of the two diplomats, Paris' planned response and the possible impact on embassy operations in Tehran.
The ministry had not responded by the time of publication.
Barrot said he had raised the matter directly with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, telling him the detention represented a serious breach of diplomatic immunity protected under international law.
According to Barrot, the two diplomats were responsible for French programs supporting Iranian civil society, particularly artists and scientists. Both were released and are expected to return to France.
Relations deteriorate
The detention comes as relations between Paris and Tehran continue to worsen over Iran's nuclear program, regional policies and the imprisonment of French nationals.
France has said it opposes lifting sanctions on Iran unless Tehran abandons its nuclear program and changes what Paris describes as destabilizing regional policies. Paris has also called for a broader European role in negotiations over Iran.
The dispute follows years of friction over French nationals held in Iran. Paris has repeatedly called for the release of Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been detained since 2022, describing their imprisonment as arbitrary and accusing Iran of using foreign detainees to seek diplomatic concessions.
Earlier this year, France brought a case against Iran before the International Court of Justice over alleged violations of consular rights.
The detention of accredited embassy staff broadens the dispute from French citizens held in Iran to diplomats protected under international law, adding another point of strain in relations between Paris and Tehran.
Iranian authorities had not publicly commented on the case by the time of publication.
Qatar said Iran must compensate it for all damage resulting from attacks on its territory, holding Tehran fully responsible in letters to the United Nations and Security Council.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran bears full legal responsibility for these attacks and the resulting damage and consequences, making it obligated to compensate Qatar for all damage it incurs as a result of these acts,” read the letters.
The letters cited an attack on the Qatari tanker Al-Rukayyat near the Strait of Hormuz on July 7 and missile attacks on Qatar on July 12 and 17.
Qatar said three people, including a child, were injured by falling debris following interception operations on July 12.
It also reserved the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter and take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security and population.
A Revolutionary Court in Shiraz has sentenced political prisoners Mojtaba Dehbandi and Kianoush Hamzehei Kazerooni to death for helping protesters wounded during the January uprising, Iran Human Rights reported.
The two were accused of acting against national security by sheltering protesters and of “waging war against God” through alleged arson and burning a Quran.
A source told the group that Dehbandi and Hamzehei had taken several wounded protesters into their shops for treatment. Security forces identified them through CCTV footage and arrested them eight days later.
The preliminary sentences were issued more than two months ago. Both men are being held in Shiraz Central Prison, also known as Adelabad.