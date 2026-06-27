MP says Ayandeh Bank complaints still unfiled months after probe
Iran's Central Bank and the Deposit Guarantee Fund have yet to file complaints against Ayandeh Bank's managers and shareholders, seven months after an investigation into the lender began, lawmaker Meysam Zohourian said.
Audit contracts for the bank have also not been completed, the member of parliament's economic committee wrote on X Saturday. The Central Bank revoked Ayandeh Bank's operating license in October 2025, dissolving one of Iran's largest lenders after citing massive losses and chronic inefficiency.