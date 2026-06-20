The Strait of Hormuz should not be reopened until several conditions under the Iran-US MoU are met, among them the release of at least $12 billion in Iranian assets, the implementation of oil sanctions waivers, and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News said on Saturday.

It said reopening the Strait only in return for the lifting of the US naval blockade would be a “strategic mistake” and a violation of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

The outlet said the strait should remain closed until all commitments under the MoU are fully implemented, including Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.