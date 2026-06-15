The United States secretly approved a financial and maritime arrangement between Qatar and Iran under which billions of dollars were paid to Tehran in exchange for free passage for Qatari tankers and ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Israel Hayom reported, citing three diplomatic officials.

The report said the secret US approval was granted about a month ago and aligned with Doha’s interest in opening a direct channel of communication with Tehran, which began to tighten after the ceasefire.

Qatar sought to buy security quiet, fearing a renewed Iranian attack on its facilities after one of its gas installations was attacked during the war, the report said.

While the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were hit by missile and drone attacks after the ceasefire, Qatar assisted Iran financially and remained protected, the report added.

As part of the arrangement, Iran demanded access to part of its deposits held in Qatar, while some payments were disguised as fees for tankers passing through Hormuz, the report said.

The report added that a broad credit line of up to $1 billion was opened for the purchase of goods through Qatar.