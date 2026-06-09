Vice President JD Vance said the United States is well positioned to achieve President Donald Trump's objectives in negotiations with Iran, expressing confidence that Tehran is making meaningful proposals.

"The Iranians don't want this war to continue. It's not in their best interest, and I think they're coming to the table, putting some real things on the table — we're of course going to verify," Vance told Fox News.

Vance said any agreement would be subject to verification but argued recent negotiations had moved in a positive direction.

"If we get to this deal, it's going to be a home-run win for the American people," he said.