Citizens who sent the videos to Iran International described the locations as the mountains near Najafabad or areas around Vilashahr, Khomeini-Shahr and Homayoun-Shahr.

The Ahmad Kazemi facility is located in that same area, five kilometers west of Khomeini-Shahr, 1.5 kilometers north of Vilashahr and seven kilometers northeast of Najafabad.

Officially named after Ahmad Kazemi, a late commander of the IRGC Air Force, the roughly two-square-kilometer complex is used for the production, assembly and storage of the IRGC’s strategic missiles.

Iranian state media usually describe such sites as “missile cities.”

A cluster of 12 tunnel entrances can be seen at the complex in aerial images.

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The site’s storage capacity has reportedly been estimated at up to 2,000 missiles, though that refers to its overall capacity. After two wars, it is unclear how many missiles actually remain there.

Prepared berms for deploying launchers and missile transport frames are visible across the complex.

A comparison of images from before the 12-day war in July 2024 and after it in December 2025 shows that large parts of the base were destroyed during that conflict.

(To compare the images below, move the slider from right to left or vice versa.)

After Before Drag to compare

During the clashes on Sunday night and Monday morning, June 8, there were reports both of missile launches from the area and of explosions at the site following Israeli attacks.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) has described the complex as Iran’s largest missile assembly and production facility.

The Ahmad Kazemi complex was built in the late 1980s with assistance from North Korea and China. Solid and liquid fuels, missile components, Shahab missiles and Chinese-made Silkworm and M-class missiles are assembled and produced there.

During both the 12-day war in 2025 and the 2026 war, known as the 40-day war, powerful explosions were repeatedly reported in the area.

Aerial imagery partly revealed the extent of the damage after the 12-day war.

(To compare the images below, move the slider from right to left or vice versa.)

After Before Drag to compare

During the 2026 war, multiple reports were published about attacks on the base, including on March 13, 2026, and March 27, 2026.