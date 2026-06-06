Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil producer Rosneft, said US oil companies are the main beneficiaries of the Iran war because they are selling oil at higher prices, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin said US oil and gas companies could receive more than $60 billion in additional profit this year, citing estimates by Rystad Energy.

Sechin, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said China was the country best prepared for a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz because of what he described as its balanced energy security policy and realistic assessment of risks.

He said any closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas exports, would amount to an attempt to change global energy market regulation in US interests.

Sechin also said OPEC+ had lost some of its potential after the withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from the alliance.