Information received by Iran International points to growing financial pressure across sectors including agriculture, fishing, retail and manufacturing after weeks of disruption linked to conflict, internet shutdowns and trade uncertainty.

The price of potassium fertilizer for a 50-kilogram sack has increased tenfold compared to last year, reaching about 70 million rials (around $40), one farmer told Iran International.

Rice farmers typically require around six sacks of fertilizer per hectare, sharply increasing cultivation costs at a time when many already struggle with falling incomes.

The farmer added that urea fertilizer prices have also risen severalfold in recent months.

Mehdi Hosseinizadeh, head of Iran’s Association of Pesticide and Fertilizer Importers, linked the increase in fertilizer prices on Thursday to damage suffered by some petrochemical facilities during the war and shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Hosseinizadeh also cited rising import costs, shortages in global fertilizer markets, difficulties securing supplies from China and India, and problems related to currency allocation and import registration.

Another farmer had earlier told Iran International that the price of drip irrigation tape rose from 4 million rials ($2.25) to 30 million ($17), while fertilizer costs climbed from 8 million rials ($4.5) to more than 100 million ($57).

Drip irrigation tape is a thin polymer tube used in irrigation systems to deliver water gradually to plant roots and reduce water consumption in row crops.

Workers report layoffs and business closures

Citizens from several provinces described worsening conditions for workers and tradespeople during the ceasefire period following the conflict.

A fisherman from Qeshm island said he had been unemployed for several months and that falling prices for export fish had increased pressure on local fishermen.

Another resident from Sarbandar, Khuzestan province, described rising unemployment among port workers and shrinking household incomes.

“Everything I earn goes toward rent, transportation and a small amount of food,” the resident said.

Several citizens had previously told Iran International they were selling household goods, work tools and personal belongings to cover food and basic living expenses after losing jobs and income.

One former worker from Tehran said he had been unemployed for nearly three months after beginning work in the electrical equipment market.

“My financial situation has deteriorated sharply and daily life has become difficult to endure,” he said.

A florist from Arak said the prices of supplies including paper, glue, ribbons, boxes and floral foam had quadrupled over the past two months.

Residents in Kashan also described carpet factories shutting down and laying off workers.

Shopkeepers in several parts of Tehran, also reported widespread business closures.