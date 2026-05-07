Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected a draft UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to cease attacks, mining and tolling in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a letter to the UN secretary-general and leaders of member states Araghchi described the draft resolution as “one-sided” and said its narratives were “selective and biased.”

He said traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would return to normal only if there is a permanent end to the war and the lifting of the blockade and sanctions against Iran.

Araghchi said current restrictions in the strait stem from what he described as the “aggressive, unjustified and illegal war” by the United States and Israel against Iran.