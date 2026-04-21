Iran says no decision yet on attending US talks in
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson says no final decision has been made yet on attending Pakistan talks.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson says no final decision has been made yet on attending Pakistan talks.
Iran's top Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid said on Tuesday that a “fair agreement” was the only way out of the current deadlock, warning that Iran’s skies were under enemy control and infrastructure was at risk of destruction.
“The country’s skies are under enemy control, infrastructure is exposed to destruction, and the armed forces do not have the necessary tools for air defense,” Abdolhamid said in a post on X.
“In this deadlock, the only path to salvation is a ‘fair agreement,’” he added.
“The hardliners who today stubbornly stand in the way, what answer will they have tomorrow before God and this oppressed nation for the destruction of the homeland?” Abdolhamid said.
It was unclear on Tuesday when Vice President JD Vance would leave Washington for Pakistan as the White House planned further meetings in Washington to discuss the way forward on Iran talks, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
“Additional policy meetings are taking place at the White House in which the Vice President will participate,” CNN quoted a White House official saying.
CNN said Vance had been expected to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday morning.
A key question remained whether an Iranian delegation would also attend, the report added.
The Pentagon wants to spend more than $30 billion to buy critical munitions, including missile interceptors, after stockpiles were depleted during the Iran war, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US military officials.
The supplies under the most strain are Patriot air defense systems and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, interceptors, the report said.
The $30 billion budget item would also fund long-range Precision Strike Missiles and Mid-Range Capability missile systems used by the US Army, the report added.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that EU ministers had reached agreement to widen sanctions on Iran to include breaches of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Kallas added that she had asked foreign affairs ministers at their meeting in Luxembourg to bolster the EU's naval mission in the Middle East, which is currently protecting ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.
I am online again after 51 days. It is difficult to describe what things feel like here in Tehran. Bad is not quite the word. Weird, perhaps. Unreal.
The question on most minds is this: how did we get here? And where are we going?
In about ten months we have lived through a huge protest, a deadly crackdown and two wars. Both, from where most of us stand, utterly futile.
Leaders in Washington and Tel Aviv may declare victory. The rulers in Tehran—whoever truly holds power right now—will say they have been vindicated. Exiled opposition figures urge people inside Iran to fight again.
But people here are exhausted. Completely spent, at least for now.
The economic shock is already visible. Layoffs are spreading and prices keep rising. Inflation has reached the point where people joke that of course the shops are full of basic goods because no one can afford to buy them.
It is still unclear how badly steel plants and petrochemical facilities have been damaged in US-Israeli strikes. But these so-called “mother industries” sit at the heart of Iran’s economy. If they falter, the disruption will soon ripple everywhere.
Meanwhile diplomats and besuited Revolutionary Guards commanders haggle over uranium enrichment and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, supposedly on our behalf, but without ever asking whether we are willing to pay the price for these grand strategies.
Even the language we once used to describe life here has begun to feel worn out. Talking about the “struggle for subsistence” sounds almost hackneyed now.
Last year I wrote that when people in Iran speak about the future they usually mean tomorrow, or perhaps next week at best. Now even that horizon has shrunk.
The future, psychologically, has been shut down as a coping mechanism. People do not want to imagine more bombs. And they want even less to imagine the Islamic Republic surviving all this—perhaps harsher and more unified after two rounds of war.
President Trump says Iran’s capabilities have been “obliterated.” From where we stand, the only thing truly obliterated is morale. He says “regime change” is complete. Here, we have not even seen it begin.
The authorities and their supporters appear firmly in control of the streets. Night after night they stage loud displays of celebration—part rally, part carnival—proclaiming victory and, implicitly, daring anyone who disagrees to come outside.
Even if a grand bargain emerges somewhere between capitals and diplomats, ordinary people here are not on anyone’s agenda.
I have no figures, but I suspect fewer than one in a thousand people currently has any meaningful internet access. And even that connection is so slow that voice messages barely work.
Almost no one outside seems to notice how isolated we have become. Soon, they say, even text messages will be capped. The country is being sealed off, one piece of red tape at a time.
And still life goes on. People go to work—the lucky ones. People eat, drive, hang out. But when you look into their eyes, there is often very little soul behind them.
That does not mean things will never improve. They might. But we have stopped hoping.