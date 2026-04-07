The White House on Tuesday denied that the Trump administration is considering the use of a nuclear weapon in Iran, after a post on social media alleged Vice President JD Vance had implied it might do so.

“We’ve got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them. And he will decide to use them if the Iranians don’t change their course of conduct,” Vance told reporters in Hungary earlier in the day.

President Donald Trump also posted to Truth Social that a “whole civilization will die tonight”.

Responding to a post from an account run by Democratic operatives that said Vance “implies Trump might use nuclear weapons,” the White House’s Rapid Response X account said, “Literally nothing @VP said here ‘implies’ this, you absolute buffoons.”