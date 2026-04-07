White House official says Israel agreed to temporary ceasefire - CNN
A White House official cited by CNN on Tuesday that Israel also agreed to a temporary ceasefire, following recent diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities in the region.
A White House official cited by CNN on Tuesday that Israel also agreed to a temporary ceasefire, following recent diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities in the region.
President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that he will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire,” on the condition that Tehran agrees to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.
"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," Trump said.
"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Long-term problem close to resolution," he added.
UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran Mai Sato said in a post on X Tuesday that threats to destroy “a whole civilization” and strikes on Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants, water systems, and bridges, violate international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes.
Sato highlighted that the Iranian population is bearing the brunt of both foreign attacks and domestic repression, including executions of political activists and crackdowns on nationwide protests.
"We must be clear about who bears the cost of this war: the people in Iran. At the same time as bombs fall from outside, Iranians face brutal repression from within — including executions of political activists and those who took part in the nationwide protests," Sato said.
US Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday he has full confidence President Donald Trump understands Iran and earnestly seeks a diplomatic solution, but insisted it must be the right deal, praising Trump as best at dealing with the toughest people.
"President Trump – better than anyone I know – understands how to deal with the toughest of people," Graham posted on X.
An Iranian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Tuesday that Tehran is leaning toward agreeing to a two-week ceasefire “in respect of the Pakistani mediator and several friendly countries, and to give diplomacy a renewed opportunity,” while continuing to insist on its positions and demands.
The source added that the mediating side has offered guarantees that the war will not resume, but there is “no trust in the American side,” emphasizing that Iran’s main assurance lies in its own firm resolve to defend itself.
Kuwait on Tuesday condemned an attack on its consulate in Basra, calling it a “flagrant” violation of diplomatic norms and holding Iraq fully responsible for failing to protect the mission.
In a statement, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said the intrusion and sabotage at its consulate constituted a serious breach of international obligations, citing the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which requires host countries to ensure the security of diplomatic premises.