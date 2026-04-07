President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that he will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, calling it a “double-sided ceasefire,” on the condition that Tehran agrees to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," Trump said.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Long-term problem close to resolution," he added.