Health authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant, have distributed 180,000 iodine tablets among residents as part of a crisis preparedness plan, a local official said.

The deputy for health at Bushehr University of Medical Sciences said the distribution began prior to the 12-day war in June 2025 based on a decision by the national crisis management headquarters, according to the state-run Young Journalists Club (YJC).

The official said the rollout initially prioritized areas surrounding the nuclear power plant before expanding to cover the entire city. The tablets have been made available through all comprehensive health centers across Bushehr.

“Since the beginning of the plan, all comprehensive health centers have been distributing iodine tablets using prepared forms and guidelines, and they are now available to all residents,” the official said.

Authorities said the tablets are intended for use in the event of a radiological incident. Residents are advised to take the tablets from 24 hours before to up to four hours after a potential exposure, with one tablet allocated per person, though dosage varies by age.

Health officials explained that radioactive iodine may be released during nuclear incidents, and the thyroid gland readily absorbs iodine. By taking iodine tablets, the thyroid becomes saturated with stable iodine, reducing its ability to absorb radioactive iodine and lowering the risk of thyroid damage.