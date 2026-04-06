Iran’s army said on Monday four of its officers were killed after engaging US aircraft involved in a mission to rescue an American aviator in Isfahan.

"In the early hours of Sunday, these army officers engaged in direct combat with enemy fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and support aircraft in the Mahyar area of Isfahan, opening fire at the aerial targets. After a shoulder-fired missile struck one of the attacking aircraft, they were targeted by other enemy aircraft and killed," the statement said.

The officers were identified as Brigadier General Masoud Zare, Colonel Moein Heidari, Colonel Seyyed Saeid Mousavi, and Lieutenant Milad Salarvand.